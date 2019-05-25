Spice Girls 2019 Reunion

Spiceworld has seen better nights.

On Friday, The Spice Girls (sans Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice) launched their reunion tour at Dublin’s Croke Park, where they performed their first show in seven years. Unfortunately, the sound could have used some spice.



As Rolling Stone reports, concertgoers quickly hit up Twitter to voice their concerns over sound issues. One fan said it was the “worst sound” they’ve ever heard at a show, while another tweeted that the crowd was sitting down because they couldn’t make out the songs.

Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, has since addressed the issues on her Instagram account. After thanking fans for coming out, she added, “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

Sound issues aside, the night appeared to offer a blast from the past as the group doled out plenty of hits and deep cuts. Watch fan-shot footage below, catch the setlist shortly after, and snag some tickets for the future.

Setlist:

Spice Up Your Life

If U Can’t Dance

Who Do You Think You Are

Do It

Something Kinda Funny

Move Over (Interlude)

Sound Off (Interlude)

Holler

Queer Tango (Interlude)

Viva Forever

Let Love Lead the Way

Goodbye

Car Wash (Interlude)

Never Give Up on the Good Times

We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

Love Thing (first time live since 1998)

The Lady Is a Vamp

The Last Waltz (Interlude)

Too Much

Say You’ll Be There

2 Become 1

Girl Power (Interlude)

Stop

Mama

Wannabe

