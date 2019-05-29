The Voidz share new single “The Eternal Tao”: Stream

The Voidz, photo by Lior Phillips

If you’re not afraid to get sand on your tuxedo or to let the wind mess up your hair when you let the top down, The Voidz have a track for you. Their new single, “The Eternal Tao”, features a sample of a certain meme-able ’80s video dating tape, as well as a few other wild tricks from Julian Casablancas and the boys.

Kicking off with some single dudes looking for fun, the song quickly doubles down on the weird. Squelching synths and guitars do a satanic dance beneath Casablancas’ voice, itself pushed through a vocoder till it essentially becomes a barrage of lasers. The hook, which sounds at least something like “When I get my time/ I’m standing on my toes,” warps the rhythms to be a bit more catchy, but there’s still plenty of experimental noisemaking going on throughout.



Take a listen to The Voidz’s “The Eternal Tao” below. Ahead of The Voidz’s gig at Governors Ball, they’re playing Brooklyn’s DIY spot Market Hotel; see if you can grab tickets here.