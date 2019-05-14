The Who tap Liam Gallagher, Reignwolf as tour openers

Liam Gallagher, The Who (photos by Philip Cosores), and Reignwolf (photo by Heather Kaplan)

The Who recently kicked off their “Moving On! Tour”, just last night playing at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The shows see the iconic rockers accompanied by a full orchestra, but now they have revealed some more musicians with whom they’ll share the stage.

The band has tapped fellow British artist Liam Gallagher for a trio of gigs in October: San Diego, Seattle, and Vancouver. Canadian blues rockers Reignwolf will tag along for a number of shows — 12 in all — including Pittsburgh, Saint Paul, Atlanta, Houston, Tampa, and San Francisco.



Peppered throughout the itinerary are a number of concerts featuring one-off supporting acts, including The Hillbenders (Maryland Heighs, Missouri), Arkells (Detroit, Michigan), Peter Wolf (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), and others. For a complete run down of who’s performing with The Who when, find the complete schedule below. You can also grab tickets here.

The Who 2019 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/18 @ Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

05/21 @ Tinsley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

05/23 @ Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

05/25 @ Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park %

05/28 @ Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

05/30 @ Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

06/01 @ Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena $

09/06 @ Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

09/08 @ Elkhorn, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

09/13 @ Boston MA – Fenway Park %

09/15 @ Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach *

09/18 @ Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

09/20 @ Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center *

09/22 @ Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

09/25 @ Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

09/27 @ Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

09/29 @ Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

10/09 @ San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

10/11 @ Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/13 @ Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/16 @ San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University #

10/19 @ Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park #

10/21 @ Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena #

10/23 @ Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

10/24 @ Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

* = w/ Reignwolf

& = w/ the Hillbenders

^ = w/ Dead Horses

~ = w/ Arkells

% = w/ Peter Wolf

$ = w/ MOON VS SUN

# = w/ Liam Gallagher

