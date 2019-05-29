Mute Founder Daniel Miller and Legendary Producer Craig Leon on Discovering Your Favorite Music

Mute's Daniel Miller and Craig Leon on This Must Be the Gig

This Must Be the Gig returns to their coverage from Moogfest with not one but two fantastic conversations with brilliant minds that helped discover some of the most exciting musical voices of the last few decades.

First up is Daniel Miller, musician, producer, and founder of Mute Records, the label that brought the world Depeche Mode, Erasure, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and so many others. Host Lior Phillips chats with Miller about seeing his first concerts, buying his first Korg 700s, and his exploration of the UK music scene in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Shortly after, Lior chats with Craig Leon and his partner, psych/folk/country musician Cassell Webb. Leon has been at the intersection of countless musical moments in the US since helping to discover seminal punk and no wave bands like The Ramones, Suicide, and Talking Heads, while Webb has worked alongside legends all across the world. Together, the three discuss their incredible music history.

