Tim Heidecker shares “To the Men”, a sad tale of abortion for the Alabama State Senate: Stream

Tim Heidecker, photo by Juliana Giraffe

Unless you’re on or watch Fox News, odds are you’re pretty outraged by what just went down in Alabama. After the State Senate voted to pass the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion bill — one that does not even include exceptions in cases of rape or incest — Governor Kay Ivey signed the ban into law. While even Ivey admits the law is more of a ploy in hopes of getting Roe v. Wade overturned rather than honest legislation, it’s still a cynical, gross, and dangerous political action.

Many public figures have spoken out against the bill, but Tim Heidecker has taken it a step further. He’s released a new song called “To the Men”, which speaks directly to the 25 white, male, Republican senators who voted to pass the bill.



The track tells the horrible tale of a newly 13-year-old girl who is convinced to have sex with a boy after school. Strict taboos mean she can’t tell her parents when she ends up pregnant and the father decides to disappear. With no recourse in a state where doctors performing abortions can be jailed for 99 years, she goes to a back alley clinic — and doesn’t survive.

It’s heartbreaking. It’s disgusting. And it’s exactly what the politicians in Alabama (and, as the song mentions, Ohio, Georgia, and elsewhere) just voted in favor of.

Proceeds from the song go to benefit The Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for those seeking care in any of Alabama’s three abortion clinics. (Clinics which, it’s important to remember, are thankfully still operating and will likely continue to operate as the law gets tied up in courts.) Listen to “To the Men” below.

Heidecker is set to release his new album, What the Brokenhearted Do…, on June 7th. Find the full “To the Men” lyrics below.

She was poor she was just 13

She was 12 a month ago

She was living in Alabama

She was living in Ohio

She was living in Georgia

She didn’t have anywhere to go

She was young, she didn’t know the rules

She didn’t think she could say no

thought it was love and it’d be forever

In a locker room after school

She couldn’t tell anybody

couldn’t tell her mom or dad

She didn’t know what to do

All she knew was that it was bad

She was living in Alabama

She was living in Ohio

She was living in Georgia

She didn’t have anywhere to go

Told a friend who had been down that road

Told a friend she was late

And the friend said she had no choice

Have the baby or get out of the state

The girl didn’t have much money

and the boy disappeared

for a week she said she wasn’t feeling good

as she rolled up in a ball of fear

She was living in Alabama

She was living in Ohio

She was living in Georgia

She didn’t have anywhere to go

There’s a place in the run down part of town

A place young girls stay far from

She could go and take her chances

In an hour the deed be done

To the men in theirs brown suits

To the men passing laws

I just have a simple question

To the men without flaws

Have you seen a young girl dying

Have you seen em bleed to death

Have you seen a young girl dying

Have you seen em take their final breath