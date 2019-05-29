Titus Andronicus share STACKS sitcom pilot with two new An Obelisk tracks: Watch

In the last few weeks, Titus Andronicus announced their new LP, An Obelisk, and released its first two singles. Now, in addition to detailing an extensive 2019 tour, the subversive punk band has revealed the pilot for STACKS, a new sitcom (?) to support the follow-up to last year’s A Productive Cough.
STACKS follows the comedic traditions of Seinfeld and Maron, focused on the daily life of Titus Andronicus singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles. Per a statement, the program serves as a fictionalized autobiography of sorts, following the frontman as “attempts to navigate a ‘heightened’ reality where the perils and pitfalls of the modern music industry take on nightmarish proportions.” The show also acts as a conduit for the release of new An Obelisk songs, with tracks “Just Like Ringing a Bell” and “Troubleman Unlimited” incorporated into STACKS’ music sequences.
The sitcom is a collaboration between Stickles and director Ray Concepcion, who have previously worked together on Titus projects including The Magic Morning and A Productive Cough: The Documentary. Noted Stickles,
“What a blessing for a guy like me to be the beneficiary of Ray Concepcion’s inestimable talents… Where once my capricious whims would vanish into the ether immediately following their conception, I can now turn to my trusted ally so that they might be actualized into vibrant life. I will forever celebrate and cherish the man with the golden eye.”
Watch the 36-minute pilot episode below. You can also tune into Titus Andronicus’ YouTube page at 9:00 p.m. ET for STACKS ON STACKS: The Official STACKS After-Show, a live Q&A and panel discussion with Stickles and friends.
In a slightly more on-brand announcement, Titus Andronicus has announced an extensive 63-date North American fall tour. Check out the itinerary before tickets go on sale on Friday at noon local.
Titus Andronicus 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
06/22 – Fords, NJ @ Vintage Vinyl
07/23 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
07/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (MRG30 Festival)
07/27 – Fredericksburg, VA @ Fredericksburg All Ages
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
09/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
09/08 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
09/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag
09/11 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium
09/13 – Missoula, MT @ VFW
09/14 – Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Festival
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial (Westward Music Festival)
09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Polaris
09/20 – Davis, CA @ Odd Fellows Lodge
09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
09/22 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
09/23 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
09/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
09/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/02 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
10/03 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
10/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/07 – Morgantown, WV @ Pleasant Street
10/09 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
10/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
10/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery
10/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
10/22 – Providence, RI @ AS220
10/23 – Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel
10/24 – Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
10/25 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
10/26 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe
10/28 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Odeon
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
11/03 – Hot Springs, AR @ Low Key Arts
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/06 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/07 – Houston, TX @ Satellite
11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos Party House
11/09 – Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box
11/11 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s
11/12 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
11/13 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
11/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/16 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
11/17 – Greensville, SC @ Radio Room
11/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
11/19 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
11/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
11/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom