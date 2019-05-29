Titus Andronicus share STACKS sitcom pilot with two new An Obelisk tracks: Watch

Patrick Stickles in STACKS

In the last few weeks, Titus Andronicus announced their new LP, An Obelisk, and released its first two singles. Now, in addition to detailing an extensive 2019 tour, the subversive punk band has revealed the pilot for STACKS, a new sitcom (?) to support the follow-up to last year’s A Productive Cough.

STACKS follows the comedic traditions of Seinfeld and Maron, focused on the daily life of Titus Andronicus singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles. Per a statement, the program serves as a fictionalized autobiography of sorts, following the frontman as “attempts to navigate a ‘heightened’ reality where the perils and pitfalls of the modern music industry take on nightmarish proportions.” The show also acts as a conduit for the release of new An Obelisk songs, with tracks “Just Like Ringing a Bell” and “Troubleman Unlimited” incorporated into STACKS’ music sequences.



The sitcom is a collaboration between Stickles and director Ray Concepcion, who have previously worked together on Titus projects including The Magic Morning and A Productive Cough: The Documentary. Noted Stickles,

“What a blessing for a guy like me to be the beneficiary of Ray Concepcion’s inestimable talents… Where once my capricious whims would vanish into the ether immediately following their conception, I can now turn to my trusted ally so that they might be actualized into vibrant life. I will forever celebrate and cherish the man with the golden eye.”

Watch the 36-minute pilot episode below. You can also tune into Titus Andronicus’ YouTube page at 9:00 p.m. ET for STACKS ON STACKS: The Official STACKS After-Show, a live Q&A and panel discussion with Stickles and friends.

In a slightly more on-brand announcement, Titus Andronicus has announced an extensive 63-date North American fall tour. Check out the itinerary before tickets go on sale on Friday at noon local.

Titus Andronicus 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

06/22 – Fords, NJ @ Vintage Vinyl

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

07/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (MRG30 Festival)

07/27 – Fredericksburg, VA @ Fredericksburg All Ages

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/08 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

09/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag

09/11 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium

09/13 – Missoula, MT @ VFW

09/14 – Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Festival

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial (Westward Music Festival)

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

09/20 – Davis, CA @ Odd Fellows Lodge

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/22 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

09/23 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

09/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/02 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

10/03 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

10/06 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/07 – Morgantown, WV @ Pleasant Street

10/09 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

10/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

10/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

10/22 – Providence, RI @ AS220

10/23 – Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel

10/24 – Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

10/25 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

10/26 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe

10/28 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Odeon

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

11/03 – Hot Springs, AR @ Low Key Arts

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/06 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/07 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos Party House

11/09 – Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box

11/11 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s

11/12 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

11/13 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

11/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/16 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

11/17 – Greensville, SC @ Radio Room

11/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

11/19 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

11/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

11/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom