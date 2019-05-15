Tom DeLonge says he plans on rejoining Blink-182 in the future

Blink-182

Blink-182 have really been doing just fine since parting ways with Tom DeLonge. With Matt Skiba in their ranks, they’re topping festival bills like Warped Tour and Outside Lands, lining up a tour with Lil Wayne, dropping new music like “Blame It on My Youth”, and sitting alongside Superman as one of the most popular passwords.

DeLonge, meanwhile, is off doing his own things like relaunching Angels & Airwaves and looking for aliens. Though he seems plenty content to be exploring these other avenues, it looks like he hasn’t given up on Blink entirely.



Speaking with Kerrang!, DeLonge said he understands fans’ desire to see him rejoin the pop punk band that made him famous. “I get it – trust me, I love blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” he said. “And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future.” He went on to say any such reunion would still be a ways off, adding, “But right now there’s just no way – I have way too much going on because Angels & Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that’s why it works.”

(To The Stars is DeLonge’s UFO research organization, as well as a production house for a number of his projects. It’s also infamous for piling up massive deficits.)

One has to wonder if Skiba, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are aware of those plans. The original trio parted ways in less than amicable fashion back in 2015, with DeLonge unceremoniously bailing on planned recording sessions and concert commitments. It seems the musicians have mostly mended their bridges, however, and there were some recent rumors that DeLonge would rejoin the group for their Las Vegas residency. That murmuring turned out to be baseless, but so long as there isn’t any acrimony between everyone, it’s hard to entirely rule out a Blink-182 reunion.

In any event, you can catch both Blink and AVA on the road this summer