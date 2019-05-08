Tool confirm release date for long-awaited new album

Tool

The wait is nearly over: Tool‘s long-awaited new album will be released on August 30th, 2019.

The band confirmed the news during their concert in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday night. According to fans on the ground, a video screen flashed the date “August 30th” during the set’s intermission. Frontman Maynard James Keenan then encouraged fans to share the news via social media, saying, “Alright everyone take out your phones, security stand down and let these fuckers do whatever it is with their phones.”



The as-yet-untitled LP marks Tool’s first release since 10,000 Days in 2006. During their tour kick-off at Welcome to Rockville Festival on Sunday night, the band debuted two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible”.

Tool will remain on the road through mid-May. You can enter to win tickets to the concert of your choice. They’re also available for purchase here.