Tool’s Adam Jones teases new riff as Maynard hints band will debut new music on tour

Tool

With Tool about to hit the road for a US tour, guitarist Adam Jones has teased what appears to be a new riff from the band’s highly anticipated upcoming album.

Tool kick off their tour with a headlining appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday (May 5th), and Jones took to Instagram late last night to share a video clip of him playing an intricate riff on a patriotic guitar while sporting a Devo t-shirt (watch below).



Jones captioned the clip, “Getting ready for Sunday,” along with the hashtags, “#TOOL #TOOLlive #Nomad #Bitesize #lovethenonhaters #WelcomeToRockvilleFestival #Rockville #RockvilleFestival2019 #RockvilleFestival #Jacksonville #Florida #America #MakingDreamsComeTrue #TheFastingIsOver #BG.”

While there’s no telling whether the music is from a song on what will be the band’s first album in 13 years, fans went crazy for the guitar part on Instagram, with comments like, “I need more! I could listen to this forever!” and “Wow wow wow! Can’t wait for the album drop: it’s going to be explosive!”

[See Also: 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2019]

Meanwhile, just this morning (May 1st), Maynard James Keenan took to Twitter (see below) to suggest that the band will debut new music on their US tour. The singer posted a photo of the band, with a thought bubble of him thinking, “Feeling cute. Might play some new material on this upcoming tour. idk”, and the other band members reacting with “Like Button,” “F*ckin’ A!,” and “innit.”

Along with the new music tease comes news that Los Angeles act All Souls will open for Tool on all their non-festival US dates this month. The band’s 2018 self-titled debut featured Tool drummer Danny Carey performing on the track “Sadist/Servant”.

As fans anxiously await the new Tool album, we are approaching the time window that Keenan mentioned when he tweeted in February that the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days should arrive “between mid May and mid July” of this year.

In addition to the US festival and headlining gigs lined up for May, Tool also will embark on a tour of Europe in June. Grab tickets for the band’s upcoming shows here.