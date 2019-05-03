Win tickets to an upcoming Tool concert of your choice

This weekend, Tool kick off their latest US tour with a headlining appearance at Welcome to Rockville Festival. And by the sound of it, fans may finally get to hear material from the band’s long-awaited new studio album.
Needless to say, it’s an exciting time to be a Tool fan, and we want to reward five lucky diehards with tickets to one of the band’s upcoming dates. Using the widget below, enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Tool concert of your choice. The more tasks you perform, the better chance you have to win.
If you aren’t a lucky winner, you can still purchase tickets here.Tool Tickets
Tool 2019 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Festival
05/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BCC
05/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
05/10 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
05/11 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
05/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
05/19 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival
* Offer is open to US contestants only. Winner receives $250 voucher to purchase tickets to concert of their choice. Winner must provide own transportation and tickets to event.