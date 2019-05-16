The Who’s Setlist by the Numbers: What to Expect from the “Movin’ On Tour”

The Who, photo by Philip Cosores

The Who have officially embarked on their “Moving On! Tour”, a 29-city outing where singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend will perform their greatest hits alongside a local symphony at each stop.



To celebrate the beginning of this tour, we decided to take a deep dive into The Who’s touring history. Ahead, we’ve highlighted which songs to expect, which ones you’re unlikely to hear, their go-to deep cuts, and several other fun facts.

So, take some notes below and don’t get fooled again.

Guaranteed Songs

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” (Who’s Next, 1971) – 866 performances

“My Generation” (My Generation, 1966) – 851 performances

“Pinball Wizard” (Tommy, 1969) – 845 performances

“I Can’t Explain” (single, 1965) – 816 performances

“Behind Blue Eyes” (Who’s Next, 1971) – 807 performances

“Baba O’Riley” (Who’s Next, 1971) – 739 performances

“Who Are You” (Who Are You, 1978) – 666 performances

“Substitute” (single, 1966) – 662 performances

“See Me, Feel Me” (Tommy, 1969) – 620 performances

“Sparks” (Tommy, 1969) – 573 performances

“5:15” (Quadrophenia, 1973) – 522 performances

“Amazing Journey” (Tommy, 1969) – 513 performances

“Love Reign O’er Me” (Quadrophenia, 1973) – 437 performances

NOTE: The Who have not been performing “My Generation”, “I Can’t Explain”, and “See Me, Feel Me” (replaced by “We’re Not Gonna Take It”) on the “Moving On! Tour” thus far in 2019.

*All performance statistics taken from setlist.fm on May 14, 2019

Recurring Favorites

“You Better You Bet” (Face Dances, 1981) – 371 performances

“Magic Bus” (single, 1968) – 350 performances

“I’m One” (Quadrophenia, 1973) – 304 performances

“Eminence Front” (It’s Hard, 1982) – 299 performances

“The Kids Are Alright” (My Generation, 1965) – 256 performances

“The Seeker” (single, 1970) – 247 performances

“Bargain” (Who’s Next, 1971) – 239 performances

“Join Together” (single, 1972) – 237 performances

“I Can See For Miles” (The Who Sell Out, 1967) – 228 performances

“Tea & Theatre” (Endless Wire, 2006) – 164 performances

Songs They’ve Never Played

“Much Too Much” (My Generation, 1966)

“It’s Not True” (My Generation, 1966)

“I Need You” (A Quick One, 1966)

“Cobwebs and Strange” (A Quick One, 1966)

“Don’t Look Away” (A Quick One, 1966)

“Armenia City in the Sky” (The Who Sell Out, 1967)

“Heinz Baked Beans” (The Who Sell Out, 1967)

“Our Love Was” (The Who Sell Out, 1967)

“I Can’t Reach You” (The Who Sell Out, 1967)

“Medac” (The Who Sell Out, 1967)

“Sunrise” (The Who Sell Out, 1967)

“The Song Is Over” (Who’s Next, 1971)

“Going Mobile” (Who’s Next, 1971)

“Now I’m A Farmer” (Odds & Sods, 1974)

“Put the Money Down” (Odds & Sods, 1974)

“Glow Girl” (Odds & Sods, 1974)

“Faith in Something Bigger” (Odds & Sods, 1974)

“How Many Friends” (The Who By Numbers, 1975)

“Blue, Red and Grey” (The Who By Numbers, 1975)

“Success Story” (The Who By Numbers, 1975)

“They Are All In Love” (The Who By Numbers, 1975)

“In a Hand or a Face” (The Who By Numbers, 1975)

“New Song” (Who Are You, 1978)

“Had Enough” (Who Are You, 1978)

“905” (Who Are You, 1978)

“Guitar and Pen” (Who Are You, 1978)

“Love is Coming Down” (Who Are You, 1978)

“Cache Cache” (Face Dances, 1981)

“Daily Records” (Face Dances, 1981)

“You” (Face Dances, 1981)

“It’s Your Turn” (It’s Hard, 1982)

“I’ve Known No War” (It’s Hard, 1982)

“One Life’s Enough” (It’s Hard, 1982)

“One at a Time” (It’s Hard, 1982)

“Why Did I Fall For That” (It’s Hard, 1982)

“In the Ether” (Endless Wire, 2006)

“God Speaks of Marty Robbins” (Endless Wire, 2006)

“It’s Not Enough” (Endless Wire, 2006)

“You Stand By Me” (Endless Wire, 2006)

“Trilby’s Piano” (Endless Wire, 2006)

“Fragments of Fragments” (Endless Wire, 2006)

Fun Facts

Most Played Venue: The Who has played New York City’s Madison Square Garden a total of 33 times– the first occurring on June 10, 1974, in support of Quadrophenia and the most recent being May 13, 2019, during the “Moving On! Tour”.

Most Played City: As should be expected, The Who have performed in their hometown of London, UK, more than twice as often as any other city in the world with 156 recorded performances.

Record Breakers: On December 6, 1975, The Who performed to a crowd of 75,962 in Detroit’s Pontiac Superdome for the stadium’s opening night. The concert held the record for the largest indoor crowd until two years later when Led Zeppelin squeezed about 300 more people into the same venue.

Five months later on May 31, The Who cranked the volume up to 126 decibels at The Valley in Charlton, London. The ear-splitting performance broke the Guinness World Record for “World’s Loudest Band” previously held by Deep Purple and remained the loudest recorded performance until heavy metal group Manowar claimed the thunderous crown in 1984.

Most Covered Song: The Who have performed Eddie Cochran’s classic “Summertime Blues” a whopping 368 recorded times, making it their 16th most played song in history. Other favorite covers include Mose Allison’s “Young Man Blues” and Johnny Kidd and the Pirates’ “Shakin’ All Over.”

Largest Audience: Though it’s impossible to know exactly how many were in attendance for The Who’s 5:00 AM set at Woodstock in 1969, the festival boasted over 400,000 concertgoers and remains a monumental moment in The Who’s career (though they themselves hated it).

Band Favorites: In 2014, Daltrey revealed on a Reddit AMA that Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium was his favorite venue to perform in: “I don’t know if it’s the ghosts of all the great people who have played there, or if it’s the back of my mind, all the people who I used to idolize who used to play there like Johnny Cash, and there I was at that place and the sound of it, the intimacy of the audience, but there’s just such a special spirit in that room, it’s incredible.”

The Who 2019 Tour Dates

The Who 2019 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/18 @ Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

05/21 @ Tinsley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

05/23 @ Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

05/25 @ Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park %

05/28 @ Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

05/30 @ Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

06/01 @ Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena $

09/06 @ Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

09/08 @ Elkhorn, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

09/13 @ Boston MA – Fenway Park %

09/15 @ Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach *

09/18 @ Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

09/20 @ Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center *

09/22 @ Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

09/25 @ Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

09/27 @ Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

09/29 @ Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

10/09 @ San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

10/11 @ Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/13 @ Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/16 @ San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University #

10/19 @ Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park #

10/21 @ Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena #

10/24 @ Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

* = w/ Reignwolf

& = w/ the Hillbenders

^ = w/ Dead Horses

~ = w/ Arkells

% = w/ Peter Wolf

$ = w/ MOON VS SUN

# = w/ Liam Gallagher

