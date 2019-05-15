Trailer for Black Mirror Season 5 warns of “a future we should have seen coming”: Watch

Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror Season 5

Black Mirror is set to return to Netflix on June 5th. The upcoming fifth season of the sci-fi anthology consists of three stories and “one future we should have seen coming.” If the newly unveiled trailer is any indication, it seems the episodes will deal with society’s increased obsession with technology and how it impacts our daily lives, health, and relationships.

The cast for Black Mirror Season 5 includes Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin — all of whom are featured in the aforementioned trailer.



Last year, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker deviated from the script and released a choose-your-own-adventure film called Bandersnatch. Season 4 of the show aired back in December 2017.