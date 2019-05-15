Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Trailer for Black Mirror Season 5 warns of “a future we should have seen coming”: Watch

Netflix's sci-fi anthology returns on June 5th and stars Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

by
on May 15, 2019, 9:56am
0 comments
Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror Season 5
Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror Season 5

Black Mirror is set to return to Netflix on June 5th. The upcoming fifth season of the sci-fi anthology consists of three stories and “one future we should have seen coming.” If the newly unveiled trailer is any indication, it seems the episodes will deal with society’s increased obsession with technology and how it impacts our daily lives, health, and relationships.

The cast for Black Mirror Season 5 includes Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin — all of whom are featured in the aforementioned trailer.

Last year, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker deviated from the script and released a choose-your-own-adventure film called Bandersnatch. Season 4 of the show aired back in December 2017.

Previous Story
The National perform “You Had Your Soul with You” on Colbert: Watch
Next Story
Washington Wizards and Capitals owner wants Fugazi to reunite for charity concert
No comments