Travis Scott donates festival merch sales to Planned Parenthood

Travis Scott, photo by Caroline Daniel

In the last few months, Republican states have jumped at the chance to take advantage of the conservative-majority Supreme Court, passing aggressive, unconstitutional anti-abortion laws in Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio, and others. With hopes of chipping away at Roe v. Wade, the laws are more restrictive than ever, with some refusing to take exception to cases of incest or rape and others slapping felony charges on women who seek or doctors who provide abortions past six or eight weeks. Tons of celebrities — including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, and others — have spoken out against these bills. Now, Travis Scott has added to the outcry.

During his performance at this weekend’s Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Astroworld rapper announced that he would donate all proceeds from his merch sales at the festival to Planned Parenthood. “I love y’all and I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing we can have,” he added.



In other news, earlier in the month Scott, The Weeknd, and SZA shared a Game of Thrones-themed music video for their collaboration, “Power is Power”. The track appears on HBO and Columbia Record’s 14-track compilation For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones).