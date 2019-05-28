R.I.P. Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird’s Daughter, Mazy Mina, has died at 24

Sad news today as Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird have announced their daughter, Mazy Mina Topley-Bird, has died at the age of 24.

According to a tribute posted on Tricky’s Facebook page, Mazy Mina passed earlier this month on May 8th. She was born in 1995, the same year that Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird first collaborated together on the former’s Maxinquaye.



Further details aren’t currently available, though both parents shared tribute messages. “Sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you,” said Martina, while Tricky wrote,

“I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all. It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain — my soul feels empty.

Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names — some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting; songs which will be finished and heard.

Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now — people will hear your voice and songs.

All my heart — what’s left of it.

Love you Mazy Mina, Dad”

Keeping his promise, Tricky has shared Mazy Mina’s 2013 track “When You Go”. Stream it below.