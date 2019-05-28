This month marks three years since the release of Down in Heaven, the third album from Chicago’s own Twin Peaks. The garage rockers have new music on the way, however, which they plan to debut on their just-announced 2019 fall tour across North America and Europe.
The group’s new tour dates take place from mid-September through late November. Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, New York, and, of course, Chicago, are among Twin Peaks’ stops in North America. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic they are expected to visit Amsterdam, Berlin, London, and Paris.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 31st on the band’s website. They’ll also later be available on the secondary market here.
Consult Twin Peaks’ full tour itinerary below.
Twin Peaks 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
09/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
09/21 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
10/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik und Frieden #
10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub #
10/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown #
10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #
10/14 – Cologne, DE @ MTC #
10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire #
10/16 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park #
10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #
10/19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union
10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival
11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
# = w/ Dehd
Revisit “In the Meadow”, taken from the band’s Sweet ’17 Singles vinyl series from 2018.