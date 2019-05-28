Twin Peaks, photo by Frances Welch

This month marks three years since the release of Down in Heaven, the third album from Chicago’s own Twin Peaks. The garage rockers have new music on the way, however, which they plan to debut on their just-announced 2019 fall tour across North America and Europe.

The group’s new tour dates take place from mid-September through late November. Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, New York, and, of course, Chicago, are among Twin Peaks’ stops in North America. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic they are expected to visit Amsterdam, Berlin, London, and Paris.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 31st on the band’s website. They’ll also later be available on the secondary market here.

Consult Twin Peaks’ full tour itinerary below.

Twin Peaks 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

09/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

09/21 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

10/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik und Frieden #

10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub #

10/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown #

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

10/14 – Cologne, DE @ MTC #

10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire #

10/16 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park #

10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

10/19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

# = w/ Dehd

Revisit “In the Meadow”, taken from the band’s Sweet ’17 Singles vinyl series from 2018.