Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tyler, the Creator premieres new album IGOR: Stream

Featuring tracks with Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, King Krule, and Playboi Carti

by
on May 17, 2019, 12:14am
0 comments
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel

Tyler, the Creator has revealed his new album, IGOR. It’s streaming in its entirety below via Apple Music and Spotify.

IGOR serves as the Odd Future rapper’s fifth sollo effort following Flower Boy from 2017. It also comes a few months after his EP of music inspired by the latest Grinch remake, as well as his contributions to Solange’s new album, When I Get Home.

(Read: 20 Music Festivals You Don’t Want to Miss)

The new record features 12 tracks, including collaborations with Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, King Krule, and Playboi Carti.

Tyler announced the album’s release out of nowhere just a little over two weeks ago, and provided two album covers, one of which was designed by Maine-based artist Lewis Rossignol.

The MC will support the new record with appearances at Governors Ball and Firefly Music Festival; tickets can be purchased here.

IGOR Artwork (#1): 

tyler creator igor album release new stream Tyler, the Creator premieres new album IGOR: Stream

IGOR Artwork (#2):

tyler creator igor new album artwork Tyler, the Creator premieres new album IGOR: Stream

IGOR Tracklist: 
01. IGOR’S THEME
02. EARFQUAKE (feat. Playboi Carti)
03. I THINK
04. EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHASING
05. RUNNING OUT OF TIME (feat. Frank Ocean)
06. NEW MAGIC WAND
07. A BOY IS A GUN
08. PUPPET
09. WHAT’S GOOD
10. GONE, GONE / THANK YOU (feat. King Krule & Mild High Club)
11. I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE (feat. Ryan Beatty)
12 ARE WE STILL FRIENDS? (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Revisit some teaser clips for IGOR:

image

Childish Gambino's Top 5 Songs

image

Food References in Drake's Music

image

Tour Stop: The 1975, A$AP

image

Tour Stop - Metric, Anderson

image

Migos' Top Songs

Previous Story
The National release new album I Am Easy to Find: Stream
No comments