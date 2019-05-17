Tyler, the Creator premieres new album IGOR: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel

Tyler, the Creator has revealed his new album, IGOR. It’s streaming in its entirety below via Apple Music and Spotify.

IGOR serves as the Odd Future rapper’s fifth sollo effort following Flower Boy from 2017. It also comes a few months after his EP of music inspired by the latest Grinch remake, as well as his contributions to Solange’s new album, When I Get Home.



The new record features 12 tracks, including collaborations with Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, King Krule, and Playboi Carti.

Tyler announced the album’s release out of nowhere just a little over two weeks ago, and provided two album covers, one of which was designed by Maine-based artist Lewis Rossignol.

The MC will support the new record with appearances at Governors Ball and Firefly Music Festival; tickets can be purchased here.

IGOR Artwork (#1):

IGOR Artwork (#2):

IGOR Tracklist:

01. IGOR’S THEME

02. EARFQUAKE (feat. Playboi Carti)

03. I THINK

04. EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHASING

05. RUNNING OUT OF TIME (feat. Frank Ocean)

06. NEW MAGIC WAND

07. A BOY IS A GUN

08. PUPPET

09. WHAT’S GOOD

10. GONE, GONE / THANK YOU (feat. King Krule & Mild High Club)

11. I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE (feat. Ryan Beatty)

12 ARE WE STILL FRIENDS? (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Revisit some teaser clips for IGOR: