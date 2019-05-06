Tyler the Creator announces imminent new album IGOR

Tyler, the Creator, Lollapalooza, photo by Caroline Daniel

A new album from Tyler the Creator is coming soon, very soon.

The hip-hop polymath has announced the May 17th release of his fifth studio album, IGOR. Check out the album’s cover (along with an alternate version by Lewis Rossignol) below.



IGOR follows the release of Tyler’s 2017 LP, Flower Boy. Last year, he released an EP of music inspired the latest Grinch remake. This summer, he’s set to appear at the Governors Ball and Firefly music festivals.

Check out a pair of teaser videos for IGOR: