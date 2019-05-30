U2, photo by David Brendan Hall

Two years ago, U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of their landmark Joshua Tree album with a massive tour. After dropping their full-length Songs of Experience later in 2017, they spent the next year playing shows under the “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour” banner. Now, however, the rock legends are relaunching “The Joshua Tree Tour” with a new round of 2019 tour dates.

The new trek launches November 8th in Auckland, New Zealand before continuing in Australia, marking U2’s first shows in the region since 2010. They’ll next head to Asia in December, playing their first Tokyo, Japan gigs since the “Vertigo Tour” in 2006 and hitting both Seoul, South Korea and Singapore for the first time ever.



(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1987)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been tapped to open the NZ and AU dates. Meanwhile, the venue and date of the Singapore will be announced in the near future.

Ticket information can be found on U2’s website, and you can also check here.

U2 “The Joshua Tree Tour” 2019 Tour Dates:

11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

11/12 – Brisbane, AU @ SunCorp Stadium

11/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval

11/22 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Cricket Ground

11/27 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

12/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

12/05 – Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

12/08 – Seoul, KR @ Gocheok Sky Dome