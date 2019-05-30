Two years ago, U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of their landmark Joshua Tree album with a massive tour. After dropping their full-length Songs of Experience later in 2017, they spent the next year playing shows under the “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour” banner. Now, however, the rock legends are relaunching “The Joshua Tree Tour” with a new round of 2019 tour dates.
The new trek launches November 8th in Auckland, New Zealand before continuing in Australia, marking U2’s first shows in the region since 2010. They’ll next head to Asia in December, playing their first Tokyo, Japan gigs since the “Vertigo Tour” in 2006 and hitting both Seoul, South Korea and Singapore for the first time ever.
(Read: Top 50 Albums of 1987)
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been tapped to open the NZ and AU dates. Meanwhile, the venue and date of the Singapore will be announced in the near future.
Ticket information can be found on U2’s website, and you can also check here.
U2 “The Joshua Tree Tour” 2019 Tour Dates:
11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
11/12 – Brisbane, AU @ SunCorp Stadium
11/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval
11/22 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Cricket Ground
11/27 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
12/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
12/05 – Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
12/08 – Seoul, KR @ Gocheok Sky Dome