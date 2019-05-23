Underworld announce new album, Drift Songs, share “Listen To Their No”: Stream

Underworld, photo by Rob Baker Ashton

Last year saw Underworld launch Drift, an ambitious, year-long multimedia project featuring the weekly release of new music, visual, and text pieces. As it draws to a close, the English duo of Karl Hyde and Rick Smith is celebrating with a new album. It’s titled Drift Songs and due out October 25th.

The forthcoming effort “expands and enhances a selection of the recordings” from the epic Drift project, which over the course of 52 weeks resulted in more new music than Underworld have put out in the last 15 years. Drift Songs will be available in CD and double vinyl formats, as well as a comprehensive box set collecting every piece of media dropped as part of the Drift project.



(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

To preview the new album, the veteran electronic outfit has shared a double A-side single comprised of “Listen to Their No”, which fans may recognize from Drift project episode 4, and “Soniamode”. The latter is a new version of a track originally released with Drift project episode 2 and features additional lyrics from Aditya Chakrabortty.

Listen in below.

Drift Songs follows 2016’s Grammy-nominated Barbara, Barbara, We Face a Shining Future and 2017’s collaborative record with Iggy Pop, Teatime Dub Encounters. Pre-orders have begun on the band’s website.

Check out a video announcing the album:

Drift Songs Artwork:

Underworld have a series of summer tour dates lined up, mainly at European music festivals like Rock Werchter in Belgium, Lollapalooza Berlin, and Latitude in the UK. Grab your tickets here.

Underworld 2019 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Ibiza, ES @ Cocoon 20

05/31-06/03 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE

06/08 – Yongin, SK @ Ultra

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde

07/06 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/12-14 – Montmelo, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/15 – Tronheim, NO @ Pstereo 2019

07/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

07/20 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude

07/27 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

08/07 – Viana de Castelo, PT @ Neopop

09/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza

11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

11/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena