Vampire Weekend and Haim bring Father of the Bride songs to life on Fallon: Watch

Vampire Weekend and Haim on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

It was a real indie rock revue Tuesday night on The Tonight Show.

Local heroes Vampire Weekend stopped by 30 Rockefeller, where they unpacked two songs off their latest album, Father of the Bride, for giddy fan Jimmy Fallon.



They weren’t alone, though, as fellow album collaborator Danielle Haim joined along for “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin”, to which she brought out her Haim sisters Este and Alana for “This Life”.

Watch below.

Father of the Bride is currently out in stores now. In his glowing B+ review, senior writer David Sackllah writes that the new album “may not have the initial excitement and glistening energy of the band’s now-classic first three albums, but it offers a rewarding and audacious achievement of its own.”

Meanwhile, senior writer Tyler Clark went deep on the veteran indie rock outfit (wow, that’s really a thing now), weighing in on how they really are a cut above the rest.

Agree or disagree, if you’re reading this, you probably have at least a modicum of interest in seeing them live. So, do something about that and secure some summer tickets.