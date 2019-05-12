Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride is the top performing rock album of 2019

Congratulations are in order to Vampire Weekend, who just achieved their third No. 1 album with Father of the Bride. Even more impressive, the band’s ambitious fourth full-length is the top performing rock album of 2019 thus far.

According to Billboard, Father of the Bride moved 138,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, a career high for BTS. Of that number, 119,000 units came from pure album sales. Both totals mark the largest for any rock album released this year.

Vampire Weekend previously achieved No. 1 albums with 2010’s Contra and 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City.

This summer, Vampire Weekend will bring Father of the Bride out on the road for an extensive tour