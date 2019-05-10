Vampire Weekend perform “Sunflower” on Kimmel: Watch

Vampire Weekend took over The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where they — along with special guests HAIM — performed “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin” and “This Life”. On Thursday evening, the indie rock vets returned to the late-night circuit to deliver a dose of their acclaimed Father of the Bride to Jimmy Kimmel Live . Below, watch Ezra Koenig & co.’s delightful rendition of “Sunflower”, complete with intricate guitar playing and a full horn section.

This summer, Vampire Weekend will bring Father of the Bride out on the road for an extensive tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

(Read: Did Vampire Weekend Win the Indie Rock Age?)