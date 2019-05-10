Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Vampire Weekend perform “Sunflower” on Kimmel: Watch

Another dose of Father of the Bride for the late-night crowd

by
on May 10, 2019, 8:55am
0 comments
image

Vampire Weekend's Top 5 Music

image

St. Vincent's Top Songs

image

Arctic Monkeys' Top 5 Songs

image

Maná - Rayando El Sol

image

Tour Stop - KISS, Hayley

 

Vampire Weekend took over The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where they — along with special guests HAIM — performed “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin” and “This Life”. On Thursday evening, the indie rock vets returned to the late-night circuit to deliver a dose of their acclaimed Father of the Bride to Jimmy Kimmel Live . Below, watch Ezra Koenig & co.’s delightful rendition of “Sunflower”, complete with intricate guitar playing and a full horn section.

This summer, Vampire Weekend will bring Father of the Bride out on the road for an extensive tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

(Read: Did Vampire Weekend Win the Indie Rock Age?)

Previous Story
Toxic Masculinity Invades Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone in “Not All Men”
Next Story
Charly Bliss share a Track by Track breakdown of their sophomore album, Young Enough: Stream
No comments