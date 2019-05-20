Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Vampire Weekend celebrate Passover in the California desert in new “This Life” video: Watch

Featuring dinner guests Danielle Haim, Mark Ronson, and more

by
on May 20, 2019, 11:06am
0 comments
image

Vampire Weekend's Top 5 Music

image

St. Vincent's Top Songs

image

Tour Stop: Lizzo, Bikini Kill,

image

Tour Stop: Jenny Lewis, Sharon

image

The Strokes' Top 5 Songs

 

Vampire Weekend have let loose a new music video for “This Life”, taken from the top performing rock album of 2019, Father of the Bride. Much like the group’s star-studded clips for “Harmony Hall” and “Sunflower”, today’s offering features a literal party of famous friends.

Directed by longtime collaborator Emmett Malloy, the new “This Life” visual follows Ezra Koenig and Danielle Haim as they cruise through the California desert, driven by Kyle Field of Little Wings. The picturesque ride all leads to a large Passover dinner hosted by Mark Ronson and featuring special guests in producer Ariel Rechtshaid, Jovan Hill, and DJs Simi and Haze, among others.

(Read: Did Vampire Weekend Win the Indie Rock Age?)

Check it out below.

Jonah Hill previously directed Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower” video, which included cameos from Jerry Seinfeld and The Internet’s Steve Lacy. He also appeared in the “Harmony Hall” clip alongside Rechtshaid, Haim, and Blood Orange.

This summer, Vampire Weekend will bring Father of the Bride out on the road for an expansive tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Previous Story
Whitney Houston hologram tour in the works
Next Story
Samia shares Origins of new single “Ode to Artifice”: Stream
No comments