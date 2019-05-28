Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Video game addiction officially recognized as mental health disorder

"Gaming disorder" is now listed under the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases

by
on May 28, 2019, 1:43pm
0 comments
Video Game Addiction World Health Organization gaming disorde

Here’s some news that’s sure to worry even more parents of Fortnite players: Video game addiction is officially a recognized mental health disorder.

The World Health Organization added “gaming disorder” to their International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems list during the 11th revision, which goes into effect in January 2020. Defined as “a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior” that “takes precedence over other life interests”, it falls under disorders caused by substance use or addictive behaviors.

Don’t start unplugging those Xboxes all willy-nilly, though, as the WHO clarifies that gaming disorder is relatively rare. Shekhar Saxena, the WHO’s mental health and substance abuse expert, called most binge gaming habits “occasional or transitory behavior.” It’s only when gamers get stuck in cycle of endless playing in favor of sleep, food, obligations, and other typical activities for over a year that an addiction diagnosis applies.

Unsurprisingly in this era of nuance-lacking era, trade organizations and lobby groups are fighting back against the classification. They argue that plenty of studies point to the educational and therapeutic benefits of video game, in addition to their obvious recreational values.

Then again, we all know the dangers of alcohol addiction, but the Mayo Clinic points to the health benefits of moderate indulgence, including a reduced risk of heart disease. Just because video game addiction is a real thing, doesn’t mean that games don’t also have real merit as well.

Previous Story
Meghan Markle to sit out of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK
Next Story
Lil Wayne announces Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 with Travis Scott and Meek Mill
No comments