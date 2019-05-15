Volbeat announce new album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, unveil new song “Leviathan”: Stream

Volbeat have announced details of their seventh studio album. The Danish rockers’ new LP is titled Rewind, Replay, Rebound, and will arrive on August 2nd. Additionally, the band has released a video for the new song “Leviathan” (watch below).
“The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove — not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,” said frontman Michael Poulsen in a press release. “We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”
That signature sound that Poulsen mentions combines psychobilly with punk, hard rock and metal, and that’s on full display in the aforementioned new single “Leviathan”. The tune follows the 37-second track “Parasite” that Volbeat dropped last week.
The new album will be available as a standard album, a 2-CD deluxe edition, and a limited-edition colored vinyl version. Pre-orders are available at this location.
Clutch frontman Neil Fallon provides guest vocals on the track “Die to Live”, while Slayer / Exodus guitarist Gary Holt contributes a solo to the song “Cheapside Sloggers”.
Along with the album news, Volbeat have also announced a fall European tour featuring support from Baroness and Danko Jones. That trek will follow Volbeat’s run on the previously announced North American “Knotfest Roadshow” summer tour headlined by Slipknot. See all the dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Rewind, Replay, Rebound Artwork:
Rewind, Replay, Rebound Tracklist:
01. Last Day Under The Sun
02. Pelvis On Fire
03. Rewind The Exit
04. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)
05. When We Were Kids
06. Sorry Sack of Bones
07. Cloud 9
08. Cheapside Sloggers
09. Maybe I Believe
10. Parasite
11. Leviathan
12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker
13. The Everlasting
14. 7:24
Volbeat “Knotfest Roadshow” 2019 Tour Dates With Slipknot, Gojira, and Behemoth:
07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – San Bernardino, CA @ San Manuel Amphitheater
08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
09/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Volbeat 2019 European Tour Dates with Baroness and Danko Jones:
09/23 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
09/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/03 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
10/06 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/07 – Luxembourg, LU Rockhal
10/09 – Madrid, ES La Riviera
10/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum
10/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
10/29 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena
10/31 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum
11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/03 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
11/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
11/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
11/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle
11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
11/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
11/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena