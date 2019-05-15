Volbeat announce new album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, unveil new song “Leviathan”: Stream

Volbeat, photo by Ross Halfin

Volbeat have announced details of their seventh studio album. The Danish rockers’ new LP is titled Rewind, Replay, Rebound, and will arrive on August 2nd. Additionally, the band has released a video for the new song “Leviathan” (watch below).

“The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove — not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,” said frontman Michael Poulsen in a press release. “We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”



That signature sound that Poulsen mentions combines psychobilly with punk, hard rock and metal, and that’s on full display in the aforementioned new single “Leviathan”. The tune follows the 37-second track “Parasite” that Volbeat dropped last week.

(Buy: Tickets to Volbeat’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

The new album will be available as a standard album, a 2-CD deluxe edition, and a limited-edition colored vinyl version. Pre-orders are available at this location.

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon provides guest vocals on the track “Die to Live”, while Slayer / Exodus guitarist Gary Holt contributes a solo to the song “Cheapside Sloggers”.

Along with the album news, Volbeat have also announced a fall European tour featuring support from Baroness and Danko Jones. That trek will follow Volbeat’s run on the previously announced North American “Knotfest Roadshow” summer tour headlined by Slipknot. See all the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound Artwork:

Rewind, Replay, Rebound Tracklist:

01. Last Day Under The Sun

02. Pelvis On Fire

03. Rewind The Exit

04. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

05. When We Were Kids

06. Sorry Sack of Bones

07. Cloud 9

08. Cheapside Sloggers

09. Maybe I Believe

10. Parasite

11. Leviathan

12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker

13. The Everlasting

14. 7:24

Volbeat “Knotfest Roadshow” 2019 Tour Dates With Slipknot, Gojira, and Behemoth:

07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – San Bernardino, CA @ San Manuel Amphitheater

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Volbeat 2019 European Tour Dates with Baroness and Danko Jones:

09/23 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

09/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/03 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/06 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/07 – Luxembourg, LU Rockhal

10/09 – Madrid, ES La Riviera

10/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

10/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

10/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

10/29 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena

10/31 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/03 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

11/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle

11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

11/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

11/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena