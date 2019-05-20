Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Trailer for Westworld Season 3 introduces Aaron Paul’s character: Watch

Kid Cudi and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch have also joined the show's cast

by
on May 19, 2019, 9:59pm
0 comments
Aaron Paul in Westworld Season 3
Aaron Paul in Westworld Season 3

Ahead of Game of Thrones’ series finale, HBO took the opportunity to hype the upcoming third season of its sci-fi epic Westworld. Notably, the trailer introduces one of the show’s newest cast members, Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), who exists in the “rotting” world outside the park.

The trailer, which is soundtracked by Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage”, also includes glimpses at several other new characters, including Lena Waithe (Master of None), Kid Cudi, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. The trio appear to accompany Paul’s character in some sort of heist.

(Read: Westworld’s Second Season Cuts the Bullshit and Gets Down to Business)

As revealed at the end of the trailer, Season 3 won’t arrive until 2020. Until then, check out the trailer below.

Previous Story
Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s daughter Gabrielle dies at 22
Next Story
SNL’s Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are engaged
No comments