What We Do in the Shadows gets second season pickup

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The vampiric flatmates of What We Do in the Shadows will rise again.

FX (now owned by Disney) has issued a second season renewal for the acclaimed spin-off of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s cult favorite film What We Do in the Shadows. The first season still has four episodes left to air, but the mockumentary series has received such acclaim that network bigwigs made the wise choice not to stake the program before it really has a chance to spread its wings.



“[Executive producers] Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said FX Networks’ President of Original Programming Nick Grad in a statement. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

The series stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch, all of whom are expected to return when season two begins airing in 2020. One character likely not returning is Doug Jones’ Baron Afanas, as the show’s main trio (Berry’s Laszio, Demetriou’s Nadja, and Novak’s Nandor) are about to go on trial for murdering the ancient blood-sucker.

Watch a preview of Episode 7, which airs this Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. EST, below.