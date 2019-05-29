White Reaper return with new song “Might Be Right”: Stream

White Reaper, photo by Grace Lillash

White Reaper are celebrating their signing to Elektra Records with a brand new track,

“Might Be Right”.

Marking the garage rockers’ first music since 2017’s great LP, The World’s Best American Band, “Might Be Right” signals the sound they’re bringing to their new label home. Classically glam-y riffs are highlighted thanks to dual guitarists Tony Esposito and Hunter Thompson. The band’s rock ‘n roll bonafides remain firmly intact, as well, especially in the lyrics about doubted love.

The song comes to us via a Daniel Ryan-directed video that’s full of sharp lines and solid colors. Watch it below.

“Might Be Right” is our first sample of White Reapers’ forthcoming full-length, which is being produced by Jay Joyce. Expected later this year, the album is said to blend “nu-disco boogie and grinning twin guitar leads into masterly crafted pop songs.”

Hopefully we’ll get more tastes of the new tunes on the band’s forthcoming tour. After a summer run with Twen, White Reaper will kick off a newly-announced fall leg in St. Louis. They’ll hit Denver, Phoenix, Austin, New York, Toronto, Sal Lake City, Vancouver, Sacramento, Detroit, and more along the way, playing with acts like The Nude Party, The Paranoyds, and Criminal Hygiene. Find their full itinerary below, and check for tickets here.

White Reaper 2019 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern Inc +

06/14 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft +

06/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s +

06/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room +

06/18 – Lancaster, PA @ Kaleidoscope +

06/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar +

06/21 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall +

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Goose Island Takeover $

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar +

06/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings +

06/26 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight Club +

06/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall +

08/09 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair %

08/23 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Music Festival

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival

09/13-15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life Festival

10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird ~*

10/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews ~*

10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill ~*

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ~

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ~

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Ballroom ~

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ~*

10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver ~^

10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley ~^

10/17 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall ~^

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

10/22 – Austin, TX – Barracuda ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^

10/25 – Huntsville, AL – Mercantile &#

10/26 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive &#

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) &#

10/28 – Charlotte, NC – Amo’s Southend &#

10/29 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South #

10/31 – Washington, DC @ U Street #

11/02 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair &#

11/03 – Hamden, CT @ The Space &#

11/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom &#

11/07 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern &#

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &#

11/10 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar &#

+ = w/ Twen

$ = w/ Sheer Mag & Thin Lips

% = w/ The Struts

~ = w/ The Dirty Nil

& = w/ The Nude Party

* = w/ The Paranoyds

^ = w/ Criminal Hygiene

# = w/ Wombo