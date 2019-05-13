Whitney expand 2019 fall tour schedule

Whitney

It’s been three years since Whitney released their heralded debut, Light Upon the Lake. However, back in March, the Chicago band announced to fans on social media that “the next chapter is on its way” and released a number of fall tour dates. Now, the group has added more shows to the trek with an expanded itinerary.

(Read: Five Rising Chicago Acts You Need to Hear)

The new gigs fall in September, October and November. Some of the additions are second dates at previously announced venues like Austin, Texas’ Mohawk and New York City’s Brooklyn Steel. However, a bulk of the dates help to fill the gaps in the schedule. For example, the band has added eleven shows through the South and Mid-Atlantic in September, as well as eight days around the West at the end of October and early November.



New shows have a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, May 17th, at 10:00 a.m. local. To receive the pre-sale code, text “whitneyband” to 31996. Consult the band’s full tour schedule below, and check for tickets to all Whitney’s upcoming dates here.

Whitney 2019 Tour Dates:

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/09 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

09/12 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/15 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

09/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/28 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

09/29 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/19 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/30 – Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

11/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

11/06-09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/14 – Munich, DE @ Strom

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/25 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

11/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/01 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy