Whitney expand 2019 fall tour schedule

It’s been three years since Whitney released their heralded debut, Light Upon the Lake. However, back in March, the Chicago band announced to fans on social media that “the next chapter is on its way” and released a number of fall tour dates. Now, the group has added more shows to the trek with an expanded itinerary.
(Read: Five Rising Chicago Acts You Need to Hear)
The new gigs fall in September, October and November. Some of the additions are second dates at previously announced venues like Austin, Texas’ Mohawk and New York City’s Brooklyn Steel. However, a bulk of the dates help to fill the gaps in the schedule. For example, the band has added eleven shows through the South and Mid-Atlantic in September, as well as eight days around the West at the end of October and early November.
New shows have a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, May 17th, at 10:00 a.m. local. To receive the pre-sale code, text “whitneyband” to 31996. Consult the band’s full tour schedule below, and check for tickets to all Whitney’s upcoming dates here.
Whitney 2019 Tour Dates:
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/09 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
09/12 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
09/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/15 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite
09/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
09/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/28 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
09/29 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/01 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/19 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/30 – Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
11/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
11/06-09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/14 – Munich, DE @ Strom
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
11/23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/25 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
11/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
12/01 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy