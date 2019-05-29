WHY? return with three new songs “Apogee”, “The Rash”, and “Peel Free”: Stream

Why?, photo by Ryan Back

Yoni Wolf’s beloved alternative hip-hop outfit WHY? spent much of last year on the road celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakout Alopecia. It looks like we’ll hear some new songs on their forthcoming tour, however, as Wolf has returned with the project’s first material since 2017’s Moh Lhean.

WHY? has released a trio of new tunes: “Apogee”, “The Rash”, and “Peel Free”. The first two are relatively short, with “The Rash” coming in at 44 seconds and “Apogee” only a minute longer than that. “Peel Free” stands on its own as a full-length single, an off-kilter psychedelic spiral about escaping nostalgia.



All three songs come as part of a visual short directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and starring Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black fame. Entitled I: I may come out a broken yolk, I may come out on saddle (which is a line from “Peel Free”), the clip finds Wolf digging through the recesses of his mind as he shaves his head. Watch below, followed by a stream of each of the individual tracks.

The new songs come as WHY? gears up for a summer North American tour. Kicking off August 14th in Indianapolis, the headlining dates will feature support from Anna Burch and Barrie. Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, Orlando, Fresno, Phoenix, Denver, Boise, and Chicago are all on the intinerary, so check below for the complete list of dates. You can also find tickets here.

WHY? 2019 Tour Dates:

08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

08/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ^

08/20 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

08/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

08/25 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall ^

08/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

08/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey ^

08/30 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall ^

08/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

09/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

09/04 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis ^

09/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

09/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

09/10 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s ^

09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

09/14 – Vancouver BC @ The Imperial ^

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

09/17 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective ^

09/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^

09/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

* = w/ Anna Burch

^ = w/ Barrie