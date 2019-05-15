Wilco announce Sky Blue Sky destination festival, featuring Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten & Kamasi Washington

Wilco, photo by Ben Kaye

Wilco are the latest band to make the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico the home of their very own destination festival. The Americana greats have announced Sky Blue Sky, a four-night all-inclusive concert vacation experience set for January 18th-22nd, 2020.

In addition to three headlining sets from Wilco themselves, Jeff Tweedy will perform a solo set at the event. So will Courtney Barnett, who is featured on a lineup that includes Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Jeff Tweedy, Dr. Dog, Yo La Tengo, Calexico, The Autumn Defense, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Comet Is Coming, and local act Archi.



Tickets will be capped at 2,300, with all-inclusive packages starting at $1,599. The price includes all food and drinks, plus concerts and other activities like poolside games, cooking demos, and yoga classes. Passes go on sale May 22nd at 12:00 p.m. EST via the festival’s website.

This actually marks Wilco’s second festival in 2019. Their semi-annual Solid Sound returns to North Adams, Massachusetts this June 28th-30th with a lineup boasting Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Jonathan Richman, Clipping., Wand, Buck Meek, The Feelies, The Minus 5, and more. They also have a number of tour dates lined up, and you can get tickets here. You can also catch Tweedy on a handful of solo dates, with tickets available here.

Previously, the likes of Phish, My Morning Jacket, and Odesza have hosted festivals in Riviera Maya. Early next year, Brandi Carlile will bring Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2 to Mexico with Sheryl Crow, Lucius, and Lake Street Dive.