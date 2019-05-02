Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy to appear in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David, photo by HBO, and Jeff Tweedy, photo by Heather Kaplan

Larry David has another celebrity to annoy.

Variety reports that Wilco singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy has climbed aboard the forthcoming 10th season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.



While we don’t know who he’ll be playing, Tweedy’s reportedly pals with David’s co-star Jeff Garlin, which makes sense given their Chicago connection.

In the past, Tweedy’s appeared in Parks and Recreation, where he played Scott Tanner of defunct Pawnee outfit Land Ho, and also stopped by Portlandia as himself.

If anything, Tweedy is just one of a dozen musicians who have graced the world of Curb. Our personal favorite cameo is Alanis Morrissette, who tells LD a very important secret.

Curb is expected to return in 2020.