Will Smith teases his version of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me” on Fallon: Watch

Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin

Now that Coachella is behind him, Will Smith has begun revving up the hype machine for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin, which flies into theaters on May 24th.

On Monday night, he stopped by The Tonight Show, where he did what every celebrity does for Jimmy Fallon: sing something nostalgic.



Naturally, the former Fresh Prince dropped his spin on “Friend Like Me”, the OG hit previously sung by the late Robin Williams in the animated 1993 classic.

Smith also digressed on Williams’ legacy and his reluctance in taking the role: “I got presented the the idea to play the genie in Aladdin and the first thing is ‘Hell no.'”

He ultimately signed on because of what he felt he could bring to the music, and as you can see below, he’s got a good grip on that. Damn good, actually.

For comparison’s sake…