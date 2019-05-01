Willow sequel series in talks for Disney+

Warwick Davis in Willow

There may be another chapter for Willow.

In a new interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Ron Howard confirmed that he’s interested in continuing the story of his underrated 1988 gem for Disney+.



“There are some really serious discussions going on with Jon Kasdan,” he explained of his fellow Solo co-writer, “who kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting and also hounding Kathy Kennedy. We’re in discussions about developing a Willow television show for the Disney+.”

“And I think it’d be a great way to go,” he continued. “In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

Howard called the project “a continuation” and confirmed that star Warwick Davis would return, adding, “Warwick is so cool and so good and he’s such a good actor that I really hope we get the chance to see the mature Willow in action.”

Although the original film has long been marginalized among Lucasfilm’s bigger properties, the mythology behind screenwriter Bob Dolman’s story runs deep. Below, you can find out everything you’d ever need to know about Willow in past episodes of our State of the Empire podcast, which includes an in-depth discussion with Dolman himself.

Download | Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

