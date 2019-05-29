Win a Super Deluxe Mötley Crüe “The Dirt” Prize Pack

Motley Crue The Dirt Giveaway

While it’s been more than three years since Mötley Crüe played their final show, 2019 has been a big year for the legendary hard rock band, thanks to a new biopic on Netflix titled The Dirt.

The movie premiered on the streaming service on March 22nd, and has been a big hit with longtime fans, as well as viewers who are discovering the band’s story and music for the first time. In fact, streams of the band’s music spiked exponentially on Spotify and Apple Music in the days and weeks since the movie debuted on Netflix.



In addition to the Crüe’s classic hits like “Shout at the Devil”, “Home Sweet Home”, “Kickstart My Heart”, and “Dr. Feelgood”, the soundtrack to The Dirt features four new songs, including the single “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” featuring Machine Gun Kelly, who plays Nikki Sixx in the movie.

In celebration of Mötley Crüe’s big year, the band has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to give away an awesome prize pack that includes the following items (pictured above):

The Dirt paperback book

The Dirt Soundtrack CD + Vinyl

The Dirt movie posters

The Dirt stickers, tin, and coasters

Mötley Crüe picture disc

The Dirt drum head

Mötley Crüe CD discography (Too Fast For Love, Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain, Girls Girls Girls, Dr. Feelgood, Mötley Crüe, Generation Swine, New Tattoo, and Saints of Los Angeles)

For a chance to win this deluxe prize, fill out the form below (contest ends June 19th). You can also purchase The Dirt soundtrack bundles here, and watch the move on Netflix.