Massive Woodstock 50th anniversary box set features every artist from the festival

Woodstock -- Back to the Garden box set

It seems increasingly likely that Woodstock 50 isn’t going to happen, despite Trump’s lawyer’s best efforts. Though we won’t be celebrating the iconic festival with a new event, at least we’ll be able to relive the original one: Rhino has announced the massive Woodstock — Back to the Garden — The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive box set, due out August 2nd.

The huge collection consists of 432 tracks spread over 38 CDs, with 267 recordings totaling over 20 hours never-before released. Each of the 32 artists who performed over the course of that legendary weekend in August 1969 is represented in chronological order, including full performances by the likes of Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Joan Baez, The Band, Grateful Dead, The Who, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Even crowd and stagehand chatter from microphones setup around the festival grounds and stage announcements from stage manager John Morris and lighting director Chip Monck (like the infamous “flat blue acid” warning) have been preserved.



Producer Andy Zax, sound producer Brian Kehew, and mastering engineer Dave Schultz located over 60 multi-track reels recorded by Eddie Kramer and Lee Osborne, plus 100 soundboard reels taken by the stage crew. They avoided tampering with the tapes as much as possible, leaving the audio defects in place like “the sonic equivalent of heirloom tomatoes — slightly imperfect, but delicious.”

Back to the Garden also includes the director’s cut of Michael Wadleigh’s Oscar-winning Woodstock documentary, as well as a hardbound copy of Michael Lang’s book Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music. Other goodies like a replica of the original program, posters, photo prints, a guitar strap, and a recreation of an actual attendee’s diary are as also part of the package, all housed in a screen-printed and numbered plywood box with canvas insert. And get this, the whole thing is limited to just 1,969 copies worldwide, priced at $799.98.

Ahead of the full set’s release, three scaled-down versions will be available on June 28th: a 10-CD Experience edition and a Collection configuration available on either five LPs or three CDs. Pre-orders for all the versions and more information can be found at the Rhino website.

Below, find a trailer for the box set, along with the tracklist for the 10-CD version.

Woodstock — Back to the Garden — The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive Artwork:

Woodstock — Back to the Garden — 50th Anniversary Experience Tracklist:

Disc One

Richie Havens

01. Hello!

02. From The Prison>Get Together>From The Prison

03. High Flying Bird

04. With A Little Help From My Friends

05. Handsome Johnny

06. Freedom

07. It seems there are a few cars blocking the road – John Morris

Sweetwater

08. Look Out

09. Day Song

10.Two Worlds

Bert Sommer

11. Jennifer

12. And When It’s Over

13. America

14. Smile

15. Let’s see how bright it can be – John Morris

Tim Hardin

16. How Can We Hang On To A Dream

17. If I Were A Carpenter

18. Reason To Believe

19. Misty Roses

20. We’re a pretty big city right now- John Morris

Disc Two

01. Somebody, somewhere is giving out some flat blue acid – John Morris

Ravi Shankar

02. Raga Manj Kmahaj

Melanie

03. Momma Momma

04. Beautiful People

05. Mr. Tambourine Man

06. Birthday Of The Sun

07. It’s a free concert from now on – John Morris

Arlo Guthrie

08. Coming Into Los Angeles

09. Lotta freaks!

10. Wheel Of Fortune

11. Walking Down The Line

12. Every Hand In The Land

13. Let’s just make the festival, not the other stuff – John Morris

Joan Baez

14. The Last Thing On My Mind

15. I Shall Be Released

16. He already had a very, very good hunger strike going

17. Joe Hill

18. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man- featuring Jeffrey Shurtleff

19. That brings us fairly close to the dawn – John Morris

20. I guess the reason we’re here is music – John Morris

Quill

21. They Live The Life

22. That’s How I Eat

Disc Three

01. Can those of you in the back hear well? – Chip Monck

Country Joe McDonald

02. Janis

03. Donovan’s Reef

04. The Fish Cheer/I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag

05. Those wishing to be lost, those wishing to be found – Chip Monck

Santana

06. Savor

07. Jingo

08. Persuasion

09. Soul Sacrifice

10. An exciting set is understandable – Chip Monck

John B. Sebastian

11. How Have You Been

12. Rainbows All Over Your Blues

13. I Had A Dream

14. Darling Be Home Soon

The Keef Hartley Band

15. Halfbreed Medley: Sinning For You>Leaving Trunk>Just To Cry>Sinning For You

16. Bring Jerry’s nitroglycerin pills to the Indian Pavilion – Chip Monck

Disc Four

01. Go to Mr. Lang’s office right away – Chip Monck

The Incredible String Band

02. Invocation

03. The Letter

04. Gather ‘Round

05. When You Find Out Who You Are

06. If things aren’t going well for you or whatever – Chip Monck & Hugh Romney

Canned Heat

07. Going Up The Country

08. Woodstock Boogie

09. Can we have a little juice on this other microphone, please? – Bob Hite & Chip Monck

10. On The Road Again

11. It’s your own trip – Chip Monck

Disc Five

01. We’ll take care of that right away – Chip Monck

Mountain

02. Theme For An Imaginary Western

03. Long Red

04. Who Am I But You And The Sun (For Yasgur’s Farm)

05. Southbound Train

06. Open your eyes wide – Chip Monck & Joshua White

07. So many people have been able to participate in such a debacle – Ken Babbs

Grateful Dead

08. Mama Tried

9. It’s a sinister plot! – Ken Babbs, Country Joe McDonald, et al

10. Dark Star

11. High Time

12. You’re carrying Janis’s wah-wah pedals – John Morris

Creedence Clearwater Revival

13. Green River

14. Bad Moon Rising

15. I Put A Spell On You

16. It’s going to be a very long evening – Chip Monck

Disc Six

Janis Joplin

01. To Love Somebody

02. Kozmic Blues

03. Piece Of My Heart

04. Music’s for grooving, man

05. Ball And Chain

06. Just in case you should get any ideas about leaving – Chip Monck

Sly & The Family Stone

07. Medley: Everyday People>Dance To The Music>Music Lover>I Want To Take You Higher

08. Are you supposed to be up there rapping? No, man. – Abbie Hoffman & stagehand

The Who

09. I Can’t Explain

10. Pinball Wizard

11. I can dig it – Abbie Hoffman & Pete Townshend

12. We’re Not Gonna Take It

13. Shakin’ All Over

14. My Generation

15. Welcome this new day – Chip Monck

Disc Seven

Jefferson Airplane

01. The Other Side Of This Life

02. Somebody To Love

03. Let’s play it out of tune – Grace Slick

04. 3/5 Of A Mile In 10 Seconds

05. Won’t You Try/Saturday Afternoon

06. We got a whole lot of orange and it was fine – Grace Slick

07. Plastic Fantastic Lover

08. Volunteers

09. If you’re too tired to chew, pass it on – Hugh Romney

10. The roads are fairly clear now – John Morris

11. This is the largest group of people ever assembled in one place – Max Yasgur

Joe Crocker

12. Dear Landlord

13. Feelin’ Alright

14. Let’s Go Get Stoned

15. Hitchcock Railway

16. With A Little Help From My Friends

17. Isn’t the rain beautiful? – John Morris, Barry Melton, rainstorm & audience

Disc Eight

Country Joe & The Fish

1. Rock And Soul Music

2. Love

3. Silver And Gold

4. Rock And Soul Music (Reprise)

Ten Years After

05. Help Me

06. I’m Going Home

07. Come down and say hello to us – Chip Monck

The Band

08. Chest Fever

09. Tears Of Rage

10. This Wheel’s On Fire

11. I Shall Be Released

12. The Weight

13. We’ve just had a slight change in running order – Chip Monck

Disc Nine

01. It’s really a drag – Chip Monck

Johnny Winter

02. Leland Mississippi Blues

03. Mean Town Blues

04. Johnny B. Goode

05. It just doesn’t seem to be necessary – Chip Monck

Blood, Sweat & Tears

01. More And More

02. Spinning Wheel

03. Smiling Phases

04. You’ve Made Me So Very Happy

Crosby, Stills & Nash

05. Tell ’em who we are, man

06. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

07. Blackbird

08. Marrakesh Express

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

09. Sea Of Madness

10. Wooden Ships

11. Bummer!

12. 49 Bye-Byes

Disc Ten

The Butterfield Blues Band

01. No Amount Of Loving

02. Love March

03. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

Sha Na Na

04. Test – Chip Monck & Sha Na Na

05. Get A Job

06. Come Go With Me

07. Silhouettes

08. At The Hop

09. Duke Of Earl

10. Get A Job (Reprise)

11. Thank you for making all this possible – Chip Monck

Jimi Hendrix

12. Hear My Train A Comin’

13. Izabella

14. The Star Spangled Banner>Purple Haze

15. Good wishes, good day, and a good life – Chip Monck