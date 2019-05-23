World’s oldest record store bans Morrissey’s music

Time and time again, Morrissey has proudly flaunted his support for the far-right, extremist political party For Britain. Now, he’s paying the price: The oldest record store in the world has banned all of the musician’s releases.

Spillers Records in Cardiff, Wales has officially vowed to no longer carry The Smiths singer’s music. Established way, way back in 1894, the shop serves as the city’s main location for buying concert tickets and has hosted numerous artist signings and in-store performances, including from Sleaford Mods and IDLES in recent months. It also is located just four hours south of Manchester, where Moz grew up.



“I’m saddened but ultimately not surprised that Spillers is unable to stock Morrissey’s releases any longer,” record store owner Ashli Todd told Wales Online. “I only wished I’d done it sooner.”

The store ban comes just a few days after For Britain founder and noted anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters praised and thanked Morrissey for his relentless support. “Thank you for giving us so much publicity,” she said in a YouTube video, referring to Morrissey’s recent performance on The Tonight Show, which he gave while donning a For Britain pin.

Previously, Moz also publicly mocked the accent of London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan:

“London is debased. The Mayor of London tells us about ‘Neighborhood policin’ — what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an ‘amazin’ city. What is ‘amazin?’ This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said ‘men’el’… he could not say the words ‘mental health.’ The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!”

Morrissey is due to release his new covers album, California Son, on Friday, May 24th, though we know where it won’t be sold. Despite the growing controversy surrounding the singer, his summer tour with Interpol is still on.