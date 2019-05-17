Wu-Tang Clan release Of Mics and Men EP: Stream

Wu-Tang Clan (Showtime)

Wu-Tang Clan have released the companion EP to their new Showtime docu-series, Of Mics and Men. Out on 36 Chambers and Mass Appeal, you can stream the seven-track effort below via Spotify.

Of Mics and Men comes just as Showtime has aired the second episode of the documentary show. Where the series looks back at the how the legend became what it is, the new EP takes its history and uses it as a stepping stone for the future. Lead single “On That Sht Again”, for example, finds Ghostface Killah and RZA rapping over a sample of the line, “Wu-Tang slang is mad dangerous” from Bring Da Rukus”.



(Read: Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Still Sets the Gold Standard)

The effort features three other cuts: “Seen a Lot of Things” from Ghostface, Raekwon, and Harley; “Do the Same as My Brother Do” from RZA; and the title track featuring RZA, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. The other tracks are skits, including one featuring Nas.

Listen to the whole thing below, then get tickets to Wu-Tang’s ongoing anniversary tour.

Of Mics and Men Artwork:

Of Mics and Men Tracklist:

01. On That Sht Again – Ghostface Killah, RZA

02. Seen a Lot of Things – Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Harley

03. Project Kids (skit) – Nas

04. Do the Same as My Brother Do – RZA

05. Yo, Is You Cheo? (skit) – Cheo Hodari Coker

06. Of Mics and Men – RZA, Masta Killa, Cappadonna

07. One Rhyme (skit) – GZA & Masta Killa