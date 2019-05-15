Menu
Wu-Tang Clan to release Of Mics and Men EP this Friday

A soundtrack to the hip-hop icons' new Showtime docu-series

on May 14, 2019, 11:58pm
Wu-Tang Clan (Showtime) of Mics and Men EP
Wu-Tang Clan, photo via Showtime

The story of the Wu-Tang Clan is being told in the new Showtime docu-series, Of Mics and Men. This Friday, just as the show’s second episode drops, the hip-hop icons will add another chapter to their tale by delivering a new EP.

Coming from 36 Chambers and Mass Appeal, the effort will serve as a soundtrack of sorts, featuring “music inspired by the series,” according a tweet announcing the release. Besides the May 17th due date, details on the EP are slim, though the cover artwork was revealed in the announcement message. Check it out below.

(Read: Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Still Sets the Gold Standard)

The Wu-Tang Clan’s last record was 2017’s The Saga Continues.

Of Mics and Men is just one of numerous projects they’ve launched to celebrate their 25th anniversary. RZA is working on a Hulu show, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, as well as a project with Ghostface Killah and longtime manager Caruso called Angel of Dust, a supernatural thriller loosely based Wu-Tang’s early years on Staten Island. They’ve also just announced a limited-run of collectors edition apparel, which you can snag at their web store.

You can also get tickets to their ongoing anniversary tour.

