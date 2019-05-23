Menu
Young Thug drops “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott: Stream

Young Thug takes the lead for the first time since last year

by
on May 23, 2019, 6:07pm
0 comments
J Cole, Young Thug (Philip Cosores), and Travis Scott (Amy Price)
J Cole, Young Thug (Philip Cosores), and Travis Scott (Amy Price)

Since dropping Slime Language, Young Thug’s output has been limited to guest appearances on other rappers’ tracks. We’ve heard him on albums from Meek Mill, Future, Gunna, and Rich the Kid. Now, though, Young Thug is ready to again take the lead, and he’s recruited two big names to join him on his comeback track. Entitled “The London”, it features J. Cole and Travis Scott. Take a listen below.

Earlier this week, Young Thug announced Family Business, a one-day festival taking place at the Bomb Factory in Dallas.

