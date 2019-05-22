Zakk Sabbath to “faithfully rerecord” Black Sabbath’s debut album for 50th anniversary

Zakk Wylde, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Zakk Sabbath — the Black Sabbath tribute band led by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde — have announced that they will record a faithful version of Black Sabbath’s 1970 self-titled debut album for a limited release on its exact 50th anniversary.

In addition to Wylde, Zakk Sabbath is rounded out by Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko and former Queens of the Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo. The tribute album will be titled Vertigo, in reference to the record label that released Black Sabbath’s debut LP.



In a posting on their Facebook page, Zakk Sabbath released the following statement:

“Vertigo Records issued the debut album by Black Sabbath, on Friday the 13th of 1970, and the world was never the same. Legendarily recorded in a single day in October 1969, the earthmoving self-titled set closed the book on hippie optimism with its dark magic and ushered in a brand new genre, setting the metal template for decades to come.

Exactly 50 years to the date later, Zakk Sabbath will celebrate the first chapter in the Sabbath catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled Vertigo. Our aim is to faithfully rerecord the album in the spirit of the original recordings: live in a fully analog studio, direct to two inch tape, in a single 24 hour period. A film crew will document the process, culminating in a single album and DVD release limited to just 500 copies and delivered to purchasers on February 13, 2020.

Zakk Sabbath’s Vertigo will never be available commercially or digitally in any other format beyond these initial 500, which will be delivered in a single package containing a vinyl LP, CD, digital download code, and DVD. We’ve partnered with Magnetic Eye Records, a cornerstone of the industry strongly rooted in the very sub-genre spawned by Sabbath, to ensure maximum quality. We’re asking you to join us in our continued celebration of the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all! Take this journey with us through this project and be among the 500 faithful to receive the total doom filled package.”

A pre-order for the 500 copies at $100 each began yesterday and already sold out. Fans who missed out on the Vertigo album will have a chance to catch Zakk Sabbath on their North American summer tour, which launches August 5th in Vancouver, Canada, and runs through an August 30th show in Mesa, Arizona. See the full itinerary here.