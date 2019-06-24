070 Shake announces North American fall tour dates

070 Shake

070 Shake spent last year building her reputation as a G.O.O.D. Music collaborator, appearing on the Wyoming Sessions efforts like Kanye West’s ye and Pusha-T’s Daytona. But 2019 is all about stepping into the spotlight herself. She recently revealed two tracks called “Morrow” and “Nice to Have”, which turn out to be teasers of her forthcoming debut, MODUS VIVENDI. With that record “coming soon” via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, 070 Shake has announced a full North American tour in support of the release.

The fall outing launches September 18th in Los Angeles. She’ll then visit cities including Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and New York before wrapping things up on October 12th in Philadelphia. Additionally, 070 Shake is set to appear at Montreal’s Osheaga and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival.



Find 070 Shake’s full 2019 fall tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

070 Shake 2019 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

09/25 – Denver , CO @ Globe Hall

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

09/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock Room

09/29 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/05 – Grand Rapids,MI @ Stache At Intersection

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/10 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA