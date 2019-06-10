Menu

10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

on June 07, 2019, 9:37am
When there’s something strange in the neighborhood, you call the authorities. But when there’s something ooky or spooky going down, you call up the Ghostbusters, and not the real boys and girls in grey (um, because they don’t exist), the film itself.

Thirty-five years later, Ivan Reitman’s 1984 blockbuster comedy continues to haunt audiences in the best way possible. There’s the aesthetic nostalgia, sure, but there’s also the attention to character. the way we all find ourselves in Ray Stanz, Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore.

Much of it has to do with their reactions. One’s cynical, one’s pragmatic, one’s curious, and one’s as giddy as a kid on Christmas. By those descriptions alone you can probably guess who we’re talking about, mostly because you quote each character on a daily basis.

At least this writer does, which is why he’s gathered 10 essential quotes he spouts off without pause every other hour on any given day. Collect them all below — you know, so they can join your spores, molds, and fungus — and we’ll see you on the other side.

__________________________________________________________

“There is no Dana, only Zuul.”

dana 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“Your mother!”

egon 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“I blame myself.”

tumblr paja573ndf1v057hno1 500 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“Back off man, I’m a scientist.”

2lOJ 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“I’m right in the middle of something, Ray!”

middle of something 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“Okay, who brought the dog?”

demon dog 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“You never studied.”

ray 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“Don’t cross the streams.”

proton 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“Print is dead.”

janine egon 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

__________________________________________________________

“That’s a big Twinkie.”

winston twinkie 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

