10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Ghostbusters (Columbia)

When there’s something strange in the neighborhood, you call the authorities. But when there’s something ooky or spooky going down, you call up the Ghostbusters, and not the real boys and girls in grey (um, because they don’t exist), the film itself.

Thirty-five years later, Ivan Reitman’s 1984 blockbuster comedy continues to haunt audiences in the best way possible. There’s the aesthetic nostalgia, sure, but there’s also the attention to character. the way we all find ourselves in Ray Stanz, Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore.



Much of it has to do with their reactions. One’s cynical, one’s pragmatic, one’s curious, and one’s as giddy as a kid on Christmas. By those descriptions alone you can probably guess who we’re talking about, mostly because you quote each character on a daily basis.

At least this writer does, which is why he’s gathered 10 essential quotes he spouts off without pause every other hour on any given day. Collect them all below — you know, so they can join your spores, molds, and fungus — and we’ll see you on the other side.

“There is no Dana, only Zuul.”

“Your mother!”

“I blame myself.”

“Back off man, I’m a scientist.”

“I’m right in the middle of something, Ray!”

“Okay, who brought the dog?”

“You never studied.”

“Don’t cross the streams.”

“Print is dead.”

