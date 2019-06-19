Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery sets Netflix viewing record

The film pulled in a whopping 30.9 million households during its opening weekend

by
on June 19, 2019, 11:19am
1 comment
adam sandler murder mystery sets netflix record streaming numbers
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery

Despite less-than-favorable reviews from critics, the newest Adam Sandler film Murder Mystery has just set a Netflix viewing record.

After debuting on the platform on June 14th, the mystery-comedy had the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film — pulling in an impressive 30.9 million streams in only three days. Statistics note that 13.3 million of those were here in the US, with worldwide viewership accounting for the remaining 17.5 million.

Murder Mystery, which also stars Jennifer Aniston, is the latest project in Sandler’s multi-movie deal with Netflix. It’s also further proof that the 52-year-old actor is, against all odds, supremely popular on the streaming platform. Since he partnered up with Netflix, at least half a billion hours of Sandler films have been watched by customers.

Sandler recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time. His appearance on the sketch show included a tribute to friend and former cast mate Chris Farley.

Revisit a trailer for Murder Mystery below.

image

Daniel Day Lewis' Top 5

image

Top 5 Star Wars Characters

image

Punks on Film: How Hollywood

image

Tour Stop: Billie Eilish, Machine

image

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive

Previous Story
Trentemøller shares the Origins of his new track “In the Garden”: Stream
Next Story
Violent Femmes don’t want to sing “Another Chorus” on new track: Stream
1 comment