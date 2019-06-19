Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery

Despite less-than-favorable reviews from critics, the newest Adam Sandler film Murder Mystery has just set a Netflix viewing record.

After debuting on the platform on June 14th, the mystery-comedy had the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film — pulling in an impressive 30.9 million streams in only three days. Statistics note that 13.3 million of those were here in the US, with worldwide viewership accounting for the remaining 17.5 million.



🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

Murder Mystery, which also stars Jennifer Aniston, is the latest project in Sandler’s multi-movie deal with Netflix. It’s also further proof that the 52-year-old actor is, against all odds, supremely popular on the streaming platform. Since he partnered up with Netflix, at least half a billion hours of Sandler films have been watched by customers.

Sandler recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time. His appearance on the sketch show included a tribute to friend and former cast mate Chris Farley.

Revisit a trailer for Murder Mystery below.