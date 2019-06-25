Adult Swim Festival 2019: Dethklok, Eric Andre, Rick & Morty Season 4 screening

Dethklok to perform at Adult Swim Festival 2019

Adult Swim Festival returns for its second go-around November 15th-16th, 2019 at the Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. Once again, the lineup promises an eclectic mix of musicians, comedians, exclusive screenings, and exhibitions highlighting Adult Swim’s programming.

Adult Swim’s virtual melodic death metal band Dethklok will play the musical portion of this year’s lineup, marking their first show in five years. Other confirmed artists include Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Flying Lotus’ hip-hop alter ego Captain Murphy, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Lil Nas X, a tribute to Geto Boys, CupCakKe, Speedy Ortiz, Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble, Clipping., HEALTH, and more.



Comedian Eric Andre will present a live staging of The Eric Andre Show, plus there will be exclusive screening of Rick and Morty Season 4. The event also promises a Robot Chicken Intergalatic Power Summit, Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stampede, a discussion with Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal), exclusive talent appearances, panels, meet and greets, merchandise, games, and more.

Tickets go on sale beginning today (June 25th) at 12:00 p.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more info.