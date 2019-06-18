Alex Cameron announces new album, Miami Memory, shares raspy pop single, “Divorce”: Stream

Alex Cameron, photo by Chris Rhodes

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron has announced a new album called Miami Memory. The record will come out September 13th via Secretly Canadian. To celebrate the news, he’s shared the album’s lead single, “Divorce”, and announced a lengthy tour.

Cameron picks up where he left off on “Divorce” — which is to say he’s as entertaining as he is goofy, if by way of parody. He sings with the rasp and emotion of Bruce Springsteen, ramping up in the chorus as the piano and general percussion rush floods behind him. It’s kitschy but catchy, and a good sign of what’s to come from the rest of Miami Memory.



“Divorce” comes with its own music video, too. In the clip, Cameron stands in a pitch-black room, covered by dramatic shadows from an overhead light. The camera maintains a close-up shot of him, shirtless, with a silver heart pendant around his neck. Eventually, it zooms out to reveal he is a floating torso hovering in front of a glass window pane (which a person begins to scrub clean) beneath the word “Einsteins”. It’s strange, which should come as no surprise because this is Alex Cameron we’re talking about.

Miami Memory will be his third full-length solo album. In 2013, he independently released his debut album, Jumping the Shark, before Secretly Canadian reissued it three years later. In 2017, he dropped his sophomore album, Forced Witness. It included his Angel Olsen-featuring track “Stranger’s Kiss”.

Find the Miami Memory tracklist and album art below.

Miami Memory Artwork:

Miami Memory Tracklist:

01. Stepdad

02. Miami Memory

03. Far From Born Again

04. Gaslight

05. Bad For The Boys

06. End is Nigh

07. PC With Me

08. Divorce

09. Other Ladies

10. Too Far

Alex Cameron will be going on an extensive tour this fall and winter in support of Miami Memory. The tour kicks off in Amsterdam on September 18th and wraps up on December 14th in Vancouver. Find the full list of his upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Alex Cameron Tour Dates:

09/18 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/19 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club

09/20 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

09/21 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/22 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

09/24 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

09/25 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

09/26 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Art School

09/29 — Southampton, UK @ Loft

10/01 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club

10/02 — Paris, FR @ Trianon

10/03 — Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

10/04 — Nantes, FR @ Lieu Unique

10/05 — Orléans, FR @ Astrolabe

10/07 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

10/08 — Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

10/09 — Milan, IT @ Ohibo

10/10 — Bologna, IT @ Covo

10/12 — Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse Birthday Party

10/13 — Vienna, AT @ Flex Cafe

10/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom

10/15 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

10/16 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

10/18 — Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

10/19 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

10/20 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/21 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/22 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

10/23 — Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/01 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

11/02 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

11/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/06 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In

11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/12 — Bloomington, IN @ Bishop Bar

11/13 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/15 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/16 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

11/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/21 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair

11/22 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird

12/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre