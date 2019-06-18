Alex Cameron announces new album, Miami Memory, shares raspy pop single, “Divorce”: Stream

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron has announced a new album called Miami Memory. The record will come out September 13th via Secretly Canadian. To celebrate the news, he’s shared the album’s lead single, “Divorce”, and announced a lengthy tour.
Cameron picks up where he left off on “Divorce” — which is to say he’s as entertaining as he is goofy, if by way of parody. He sings with the rasp and emotion of Bruce Springsteen, ramping up in the chorus as the piano and general percussion rush floods behind him. It’s kitschy but catchy, and a good sign of what’s to come from the rest of Miami Memory.
“Divorce” comes with its own music video, too. In the clip, Cameron stands in a pitch-black room, covered by dramatic shadows from an overhead light. The camera maintains a close-up shot of him, shirtless, with a silver heart pendant around his neck. Eventually, it zooms out to reveal he is a floating torso hovering in front of a glass window pane (which a person begins to scrub clean) beneath the word “Einsteins”. It’s strange, which should come as no surprise because this is Alex Cameron we’re talking about.
Check it out below.
Miami Memory will be his third full-length solo album. In 2013, he independently released his debut album, Jumping the Shark, before Secretly Canadian reissued it three years later. In 2017, he dropped his sophomore album, Forced Witness. It included his Angel Olsen-featuring track “Stranger’s Kiss”.
Find the Miami Memory tracklist and album art below.
Miami Memory Artwork:
Miami Memory Tracklist:
01. Stepdad
02. Miami Memory
03. Far From Born Again
04. Gaslight
05. Bad For The Boys
06. End is Nigh
07. PC With Me
08. Divorce
09. Other Ladies
10. Too Far
Alex Cameron will be going on an extensive tour this fall and winter in support of Miami Memory. The tour kicks off in Amsterdam on September 18th and wraps up on December 14th in Vancouver. Find the full list of his upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets here.
Alex Cameron Tour Dates:
09/18 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/19 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club
09/20 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
09/21 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/22 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
09/24 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
09/25 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
09/26 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Art School
09/29 — Southampton, UK @ Loft
10/01 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef Club
10/02 — Paris, FR @ Trianon
10/03 — Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
10/04 — Nantes, FR @ Lieu Unique
10/05 — Orléans, FR @ Astrolabe
10/07 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
10/08 — Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
10/09 — Milan, IT @ Ohibo
10/10 — Bologna, IT @ Covo
10/12 — Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse Birthday Party
10/13 — Vienna, AT @ Flex Cafe
10/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom
10/15 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
10/16 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
10/18 — Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
10/19 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
10/20 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
10/21 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/22 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
10/23 — Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/01 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
11/02 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
11/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/06 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In
11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 — Bloomington, IN @ Bishop Bar
11/13 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
11/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/15 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/16 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
11/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/21 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair
11/22 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
12/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
12/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird
12/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre