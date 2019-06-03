Alice Cooper announces fall 2019 US tour, promises new music “soon”

Veteran shock rocker Alice Cooper will stay on the road through the end of the year, as he has just announced a new slate of fall 2019 tour dates.
The Coop will hit the road on a collection of “An Evening With” headlining tour gigs this November, beginning with a show November 3rd in Ft. Myers, Florida, and running through a November 29th date in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Additional tour dates are expected to be added soon.
Ahead of the fall tour, Cooper will be on the road this summer, beginning with headlining dates in July. On the summer trek, he’ll debut his new “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which promises a “very different look than recent tours”. He’ll also hit the road on a previously announced monthlong co-headlining tour with Halestorm.
In addition to the new tour dates, Cooper promises new music “soon.” The new tracks will follow his 2017 studio album, Paranormal, which featured the likes of ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2’s Larry Mullen Jr. and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover, plus original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce.
Cooper will also release a new album with The Hollywood Vampires, his project featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, on June 21st.
Find Alice Cooper’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets here.
Alice Cooper Summer North American Tour Dates:
07/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grant Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/06 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)
07/07 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre
07/09 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
07/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
07/11 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
07/13 – Stayner, ON @ Roxodus Festival
07/17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/25 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
07/29 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center
07/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/01 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House
08/07 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
08/08 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/03 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
11/05 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center
11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage
11/10 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
11/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
11/14 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/15 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall
11/16 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center
11/21 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena
11/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
11/27 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
11/29 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom