Alice Cooper announces fall 2019 US tour, promises new music “soon”

Alice Cooper, photo by Philip Cosores

Veteran shock rocker Alice Cooper will stay on the road through the end of the year, as he has just announced a new slate of fall 2019 tour dates.

The Coop will hit the road on a collection of “An Evening With” headlining tour gigs this November, beginning with a show November 3rd in Ft. Myers, Florida, and running through a November 29th date in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Additional tour dates are expected to be added soon.



Ahead of the fall tour, Cooper will be on the road this summer, beginning with headlining dates in July. On the summer trek, he’ll debut his new “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which promises a “very different look than recent tours”. He’ll also hit the road on a previously announced monthlong co-headlining tour with Halestorm.

In addition to the new tour dates, Cooper promises new music “soon.” The new tracks will follow his 2017 studio album, Paranormal, which featured the likes of ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2’s Larry Mullen Jr. and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover, plus original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce.

Cooper will also release a new album with The Hollywood Vampires, his project featuring Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, on June 21st.

Find Alice Cooper’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Alice Cooper Summer North American Tour Dates:

07/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grant Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/06 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)

07/07 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

07/09 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

07/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

07/11 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

07/13 – Stayner, ON @ Roxodus Festival

07/17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/25 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

07/29 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

07/31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/01 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House

08/07 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/08 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/03 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

11/05 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage

11/10 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

11/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

11/14 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/15 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall

11/16 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

11/21 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

11/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

11/27 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

11/29 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom