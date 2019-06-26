Alice Cooper to appear as animated character in Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Alice Cooper in Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Shock rocker Alice Cooper is making a guest appearance in Disney Channel’s animated series Mickey and the Roadster Racers. The Coop, according to Entertainment Weekly, takes on the role of treasure hunter Alistair Coop De Ville, “an old friend of Goofy’s uncle.”

“It’s so funny that they have a snake coming out of my top hat — the two things that Alice is known for,” Cooper, who apparently is a “huge Goofy fan,” told EW. “And it’s a non-threatening character. Generally when I play parts in movies or TV, I’m always the villain. It’s kind of nice to not be the villain for once.”



The episode, called “Goof Quest”, features Goofy, his Uncle Goof and Donald teaming up with Alistair “to search for a legendary treasure in the jungles of Peru.”

Cooper’s episode of Mickey and the Roadster Racers will air Friday, July 5th, at 8 a.m. ET on Disney Channel.

In other news, Cooper is slated to hit the road for a massive run of shows, beginning with a July 4th date in Mashantucket, Connecticut. A good part of his summer run will be a co-headlining tour with Halestorm.

Meamwhile, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss was recently featured in Heavy Consequence’s Beyond the Boys’ Club column. Read about her experiences as a female musician in the metal and rock scene music.