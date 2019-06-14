Alter Bridge announce new album Walk the Sky

Alter Bridge have announced the release of their sixth album, Walk the Sky, which will arrive this fall via Napalm Records.
The hard-rock band’s new LP, due October 18th, will contain a total of 14 tracks. This time around, singer Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti wrote full songs together, as opposed to past albums where each brought ideas and riffs individually. The new tracks were then fleshed out with bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips in the studio.
The first single, “Would You Rather”, will be released in two weeks, while other song titles include “One Life”, “Dying Light”, and “Godspeed”. The track “Forever Falling” will feature lead vocals from Tremonti.
Along with the album announcement comes news that Alter Bridge will embark on a headlining U.S. tour in September. However, no dates have been revealed yet, aside from a previously announced October appearance at the inaugural Exit 111 festival in Manchester, Tennessee — get tickets here. The band is also set to headline the 2020 ShipRocked Cruise in February.
In the meantime, dates have been announced for a late fall European tour that will also feature Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven’s Age. See Alter Bridge’s current itinerary below, and pre-order Walk the Sky at this location.
Walk the Sky Artwork:
Walk the Sky Tracklist:
01. One Life
02. Wouldn’t You Rather
03. In the Deep
04. Godspeed
05. Native Son
06. Take the Crown
07. Indoctrination
08. The Bitter End
09. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking on the Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
Alter Bridge 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/13 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival
11/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hall *
11/14 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall Black Box *
11/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet *
11/17 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene *
11/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle *
11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *
11/22 – Leipzig, DE @ Hause Auensee *
11/23 – Warsaw, PO @ Hala Kolo *
11/26 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium *
11/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *
11/29 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer *
12/01 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 *
12/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *
12/04 – Barcelona, ES @ St. Jordi Club *
12/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Sala Tejo *
12/07 – Madrid, ES @ Vistalegre *
12/09 – Paris, FR @ Olympia *
12/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live *
12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal *
12/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *
12/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro Arena *
12/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena *
12/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
12/21 – London, UK @ 02 Arena *
02/01-02/06 – ShipRocked 2020 Cruise
* = with Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven’s Age