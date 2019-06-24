Alter Bridge and Skillet announce co-headlining fall 2019 North American tour

Alter Bridge, photo by Dan Sturgess

Alter Bridge and Skillet will both release new albums in the coming months, and now the rock acts are teaming up for a fall 2019 co-headlining North American tour.

“The Victorious Sky Tour” will kick off September 22nd in Baltimore, Maryland, and run through an October 25th date in Orlando, Florida. Most of the shows will feature support from special guest Dirty Honey.



Alter Bridge will unleash their sixth studio album, Walk the Sky, on October 18th. Skillet will release their 10th studio album, Victorious, on August 2nd. Dirty Honey recently released a self-titled debut EP.

Last year, singer Myles Kennedy spoke with Heavy Consequence about his writing process for Alter Bridge’s music, as well as his solo material.

“I try to always be aware, whether I’m watching a movie or in a conversation with someone or sitting around, just being aware of the little concepts that I can try to tap into later on,” he said. “I write that stuff down in my phone and save it for a rainy day when I’m writing. It’s about keeping your antenna up and trying to tap into whatever you are feeling at the time. I feel strongly about the fact that you want to have experience about what you’re writing about, so it can be authentic.”

He added, “I can do the storyteller approach to a degree, but the story I’m telling has to have some understanding on an emotional level, so that when I’m singing it, I can draw on something.

View the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 28th, at AlterBridge.com, with special pre-sales starting as early as today. Once shows sell out, tickets will also be available here.

Alter Bridge, Skillet, and Dirty Honey 2019 Tour Dates:

09/22 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

09/24 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/27 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

09/28 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

09/30 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL ^

10/03 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

10/10 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/11 — Kansas City, MO @Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/13 — Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

10/14 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/16 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

10/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/19 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/22 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/25 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

* = with BKLYN LOVE, no Dirty Honey

^ = no Dirty Honey